Asset Recovery: CISLAC calls for enactment of proceeds of crime legislation

Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on Nigerian government to fast-track enactment of the proceeds of crime legislation that will guarantee the proper and utilization of recovered assets.

Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Rafsanjani made call while  journalists on “State of Asset and in Nigeria” in Abuja.

Rafsanjani decried fact that executive and legislatures have refused to enact domestic legal framework in managing nation’s recovered assets.

He admitted the fact that success has been achieved in recent years in regards to the of assets, but noted that its advocacy for the speedy return of assets.

Rafsanjani therefore urged the government to ensure the passing of a legal framework around the and utilization of recovered assets, establish a central database for all recovered assets and the inclusion of civil society organizations in the asset process.

He said,”We call for the enactment of the Proceed of Crime Legislation with excuses. The delay in passing this legislation which the Nigerian government committed to in 2016 greatly undermines asset recovery and management process in Nigeria.

“It costs the Nigerian billions in lost opportunity as international partners refuse to engage and domestic recoveries to be mismanaged or worse.

“In order to ensure transparency and accountability, we call on the government to establish a database that would contain details of persons from they were recovered and how the recovered assets are utilized.

“This database should be publicly accessible, and should be containing all interim and final forfeitures of different types of movable and immovable assets seized by different agencies. Except of empty statements from the ministry of justice, we are yet to see some concrete results after many years of extensive international and domestic effort.

“It important that independent civil society organizations, including victims, groups, representatives, are enabled to participate in the asset recovery process, especially in the process of monitoring and deciding how  recovered assets are utilized.”

Rafsanjani critical questions concerning the P&ID case.They includr: include who in the government responsible for signing such a risky and potentially catastrophic contract with an entity with track of similar contracts?

Others include: why the Nigerian defense came so late,given that the contract was signed many years ago? How come that Nigerian defence appeared incompetent or even suspiciously negligent for years?

Also, he recalled that the P&ID case was used against the ex-EFCC chairman,Ibrahim . Has his or EFCC negligence been proven or is the responsibility for the case somewhere else? Perhaps with the political leadership, and not law enforcement?

Rafsanjani pointed out that the P&ID case if lost, Nigerian tax payers will lose $6.6bn plus 7% interest per annum against it for damages in favor of P&ID.

He also noted that foreign recovered assets do not compare to the amount of domestically seized and confiscated assets, which include seized buildings, vehicles and others.

