Assemblyman urges youths, Nigerians to embrace education, skills

Mr Danladi Jatau, member representing Kokona West Constituency at the Nassarawa State House of Assembly, has urged the youths and Nigerians to embrace education and skills acquisition.

This, he said, would enable them to become self reliant and for the overall development of the country.

Jatau, who is the Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petition and Security, gave the advice when he visited LGEA Primary School, Angiri, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

Jatau also pledged his continued commitment to give topmost priority to the education of the people of his constituency, considering the importance of education to societal development.

He said that the importance of education to human and societal development couldnot be overemphsised, hence the need of his continued commitment to the education of his people in that direction.

Jatau commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for constructing three block of classrooms with toilet and office, among other facilities, in the school

He also appreciated Sule for his efforts in developing the education among sectors in the state.

He said that the governor deserved commendation over his developmental strides across the state.

” I want to commend Sule and the World Bank for constructing three classrooms with toilet, office and boreholes.

“The projects, if completed, will not only improve on the standard of education but will also improve on the standard of living of the people of Agiri and beyond,” he said.

Jatau assured Sule of his continued commitment to mobilise the people of his constituency and other people to support him to succeed beyond 2023.

He called on parents to give adequate priority to the education of their children in their interest and for the overall development of the society.

The assemblyman added that education had bern the bedrock of every society, hence the need of his call in that direction.

The lawmaker promised sound and good representation at the state legislature.(NAN)

