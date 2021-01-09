Assemblyman drums support, prays for Sule’s administration

Mr Abdulaziz Suleiman-Danladi, member, Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has called on the people of the state to continue to support and pray for Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed.

Suleiman-Danladi, Chairman, House Committee on Works and also representing Keffi East Constituency, made the call while speaking with newsmen during his baby boy’s naming ceremony in Keffi on Saturday. He said that supporting the governor would enable him to succeed and give people of the area and the state opportunity to enjoy more dividends of democracy. According to him, every leader needs the support and prayers of his people to succeed. “This is to enable them and other citizens of the state to enjoy more dividends of democracy.

“I want to express my appreciation to my colleagues and all those who came from far and near to witness the naming ceremony of my son, Suleiman. “I named him after my father and I pray God to protect him, give him sound health and bless him. “On my part, I will ensure his proper upbringing by God’s grace for societal development,” he said. The Assemblyman called on the constituents and other Nigerians to embrace peace, be their brothers keeper and tolerate one another as no society could achieve meaningful progress without peace. “The importance of peace to societal development cannot be over emphasised, hence the need for my call,” he said.

Suleiman-Danladi assured of his continued commitment to key into good policies and programmes that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the constituency. Earlier, the Chief Imam of Keffi, Alhaji Mohammed Auwal, while offering the naming prayers, urged parents to ensure proper upbringing of their children in a Godly way. Auwal noted that children are special gifts from God. He also prayed for the unity, peace, progress and development of the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the naming ceremony was attended by members of the state’s legislature, politicians, traditional and religious leaders among other well wishers. (NAN)