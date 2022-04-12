Assemblyman advises against do-or-die politics

By Awayi Kuje

Mr Danladi Jatau, representing Kokona West Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has advised politicians to play politics by its rules as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.



Jatau made the call on Tuesday while inaugurating his 62-man campaign team for the 2023 election in Garaku, Kokona Local Government Area of the state.

He said this was in the interest of peace and for the overall development of the country.



Jatau of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and Chairman, House Committee on Public Complaints, Petitions and Security, said if politicians played the game by its rules it would promote peace and development in the country.

He urged his campaign team to be up and doing in taking the APC campaign to the grassroots for the victory of the party in 2023 and beyond.

“I advise all to shun do-or-die politics in the interest of peace,” he said.

The Assemblyman reassured the people of his constituency of sound and quality representation at the state legislature.



“I want to assure you and other people of my constituency of my continued commitment to represent my people well.

“I will continue to provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people of my constituency.”

Jatau also solicited the supports of his constituents to enable him to succeed.

He called on the people of his constituency and the state at large to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration to succeed beyond 2023.



He further enjoined Nigerians to live in peace and tolerate one another irrespective of their affiliations for development to thrive.

Responding, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, the Director-General, Danladi Jatau Campaign Team, appreciated the Assemblyman for the confidence reposed in the campaign team.

He pledged to work tirelessly for the victory of Jatau and APC.

The director-general also solicited the support of delegates, stakeholders and other people of the constituency to enable the lawmaker to succeed. (NAN)

