Assembly wants to provide more boats to towns in Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the state government to provide more motorised boats to some local government areas in the state.

Two communities identified to be in need of the boats are Kambama and Gangam towns in Shagari Local Government Area of the state.

The House made the call as it adopted a motion by Alhaji Maidawa Kajiji (APC-Shagari), seconded by Alhaji Faruk Balle (PDP-Gudu).

Kajiji said that the motion is in view of the government’s commitment to develop rural areas through the provision of social amenities.