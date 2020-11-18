Assembly wants special grant for Plateau to tackle COVID-19

The Plateau House of Assembly has appealed to the Federal Government to provide a special grant to the State to enable it to tackle the Coronavirus pandemic.

The assembly’s Speaker, Mr Abok Ayuba, made the appeal while addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Jos.

Ayuba explained that Plateau had been listed as one of the epic centres of the Coronavirus disease in the country, adding that the grant would help the state to continue to conduct tests and treat those diagnosed with the virus.

Mr Nanbol Daniel, (PDP, Langtang North Central), House Committee Chairman on Health, urged Plateau citizens to avail themselves for testing for the disease.