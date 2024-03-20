Assembly urges Oyo State Govt. to urgently improve security around public schools

The Oyo State House of Assembly has advised the executive arm of government in the state to quickly look into improving the security of schools in the state.

The legislative body said on Tuesday in Ibadan that urgent measures must be in place to beef up security around public primary and secondary schools in the state.

It called for a proactive move by government and all education stakeholders, amid the series of reports of attacks and insecurity across different parts of the country.

”Public schools in the state have for many years operated without adequate security, leading to reports of kidnapping, rape, vandalism, and theft of government property,” Hon. Dawood Olalere (PDP/Ibadan North West) noted during plenary while deliberating on a motion he brought before the House.

“Such measures will guarantee safety and secure access to education and further build confidence of parents and guardians to send their children and wards to public schools.

“The House takes cognisance of the importance of protecting public schools from insurgent attacks in the form of kidnapping, rape, vandalism and theft.

“To this end, we urge the executive arm of government to put measures in place to beef up security in public schools to promote safe and secured access to education in the state.”

Contributing on the matter, Hon. Gabriel Babajide (PDP/Ibadan North I) observed that many schools were in a dilapidated condition.

“There is the need to, through the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, sensitise stakeholders to making public schools safer and more conducive.”

Other lawmakers in their separate submissions, noted that the motion was not only timely, but also expedient for immediate action to safeguard public schools in the state.

Hon. Gbenga Oyekola (PDP/Atiba) told newsmen shortly after that the motion was expected to be given expedited consideration by the state government through the concerned ministries for urgent action.

“The issue of insecurity is more than what we’re discussing here in this hallowed chamber.

“It is good that we have a member, who has brought a motion to the House for us to be aware of the need to have adequate security around our schools.

“It is good to take care of furniture, roofs and facilities, but the most important thing I want to emphasise is that there can not be school without students,” Oyekola added. (NAN)

By Oluwaseyi Oduneye-Ogunwomoju