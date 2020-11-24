Assembly urges Ogun water corporation to ensure adequate water supply

The Ogun House of Assembly has urged the State Water Corporation to resuscitate water station at Imasai – Ibooro in Yewa North Local Government Area (LGA) of state to ensure adequate water supply for residents.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Adegoke Adeyanju (ADC- Yewa North 1) during Tuesday’s plenary in Abeokuta.

Speaking on the motion, Adeyanju also called for the rehabilitation of primary health centres especially at his constituency in line with the on- going renovation of primary health facilities in the state.

Responding, Mr Olakunle Oluomo (APC–Ifo1) , the Speaker, noted that access to potable water by residents would

promote personal hygiene and prevent outbreak of diseases.

He advised agencies in charge of disease control in the state and the Primary Healthcare Board to be proactive in preventing outbreak of diseases.

He commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for rehabilitating primary health centres across the state to reduce the burden on the secondary and tertiary health facilities.

He urged the state government to renovate and equip more primary health centres in all the state. (NAN)