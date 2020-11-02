Assembly urges Kano State to recruit 15,000 teachers

The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to recruit 15,000 teachers in order to check mass failure in the pre-National Examinations Council (NECO) and other qualifying examinations.
The assembly made the call during Monday’s plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, after the presentation of a report by an ad-hoc committee set up by the house.
The house set up the committee to investigate the recent mass failure in the pre-NECO qualifying examinations, especially in English and Mathematics.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. 2, a motion of urgent public importance on the issue was presented by a member representing Ungoggo constituency, Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad.
Presenting the report of the ad-hoc committee, Alhaji Kabiru Dashi said their findings revealed that lack of teachers was among the major factors that caused the mass failure.
According to Dashi, who is the Majority Leader of the assembly, there is the need for the recruitment of more teachers as well as provision of instructional materials.
In his contribution, a member representing Dala constituency, Alhaji Lawan Hussaini, suggested the lifting of embargo on recruitment of teachers and health workers.
According to Hussaini, the two sectors are important, therefore there is the need to allow for their regular recruitment so as to bridge the gap.
The lawmakers after deliberations on the issue, adopted the report and called on the state government to look into the issue.
Similarly, the assembly, during the plenary session, approved Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje’s request to appoint 10 advisers. (NAN)
