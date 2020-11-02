Assembly urges Kano State to recruit 15,000 teachers

The Kano State House of Assembly has called on the state government to recruit 15,000 teachers in order to check mass failure in the pre-National Examinations Council (NECO) and other qualifying examinations.

The assembly made the call during Monday’s plenary session presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Abdulazeez Gafasa, after the presentation of a report by an ad-hoc committee set up by the house.

The house set up the committee to investigate the recent mass failure in the pre-NECO qualifying examinations, especially in English and Mathematics.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Oct. 2, a motion of urgent public importance on the issue was presented by a member representing Ungoggo constituency, Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad.