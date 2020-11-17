Assembly urges Imo Government to establish a new factory in Ehime Mbano

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the State Government to site a new factory in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Emeka Nduka (APC-Ehime Mbano) at plenary in Owerri.

Speaking on the motion, Nduka said that the Nsu tile industry and the Amaraku Rural Electricity Energy project were the only industries in the area.

He said that the two projects, initiated by former governor Chief Sam Mbakwe had been abandoned for years.

He alleged that the equipment was also believed to have been carted away in 2016.

Nduka prayed the house to direct the state governor to revisit the projects and site a new industry in the area to compensate the people for absence of industries in the area.