Assembly urges govt. to assist flood victims in Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday adopted a motion urging governments at all levels to provide necessary assistance to victims of flood disasters in Tangaza Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion on a matter of urgent public importance was moved by Alhaji Musa Miko (PDP- Tangaza) and seconded by Alhaji Habibu Modachi (APC- Isa).

According to Miko, the matter rose as a result of the flood disaster that occurred on August 3, in Sakkwai Village of Gongono District of Tangaza LGA of the state.

“The flooding was first of its kind in 60 years which resulted to loss of properties worth millions of Naira and displacement of people.

“The people of the area are predominantly farmers, traders, businessmen and civil servants who contribute immensely to the economic development of the state.

“However, some of the inhabitants of the village had now been rendered homeless.

“Therefore, if nothing urgent is done to rescue the area there is likelihood of outbreak of diseases associated with polluted environment such as cholera,” he said.

The lawmaker added that the gesture was in furtherance of the government’s agenda to provide social amenities and bridge the gaps of infrastructural deficit in the state.

He called on the relevant government agencies, as well as Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs), to provide the needed aids, in order to ease the suffering of the victims as soon as possible.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted by the house. (NAN)

