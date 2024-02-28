Assembly  urges Gov. Sule, Nigerian Army to collaborate, set up military base in Nasarawa community

Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has urged Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State to liase with the Nigerian Army to set up a military base in Katakpa ward, Toto Local Government Area to address consistent militia attacks in the area.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Danladi Jatau, made the call under matters of urgent public importance brought by Ibrahim Sa’ad (PDP- Umaisha/Ugya) during the House proceedings on Tuesday in Lafia.

The speaker sympathised with the people of Katakpa ward and Toto Local Government Area over the loss of lives and property arising from militia attacks in the area.

Jatau called on the people of the area to embrace peace and sheathe their swords at all times.

” We must live in peace with one another as peace is paramount.

” Gov. Abdullahi Sule is doing his best to ensure that peace reigns in the state.”

The speaker also urged Gov. Sule to deploy security agencies to Katakpa community in order to maintain law and order.

” Our resolution is to the effect that we urge the state government to direct security agencies to deploy their men to Katakpa and to set up military base in Katakpa community to maintain peace and order.

” Secondly, we urge Gov Sule to provide relief materials and shelter to the displaced persons.

” Thirdly, we urge Gov. Abdullahi Sule to provide security to flash points in the state, particularly rural areas,” the speaker said.

The speaker also disclosed that there was a crisis in Agwada, Kokona LGA on Monday, while urging the people to tolerate one another for peace to reign in the state.

In their contributions, Mohammed Isimbabi, Onarigu Kana, Mohammed Omadefu and Musa Ibrahim, condemned militia attack in Katakpa community, describing it as inhuman and devilish.

They also condoled with the people of the community and appealed to the government to take urgent steps to protect lives and property in the area.

They also urged the people to sheath their swords and embrace peace for the overall development of the area and the state at large.

Earlier, Mr Ibrahim Sa’ad, member representing Umaisha/Ugya constituency, who raised the issue, appealed to the speaker and his colleagues for support, to enable the government to ask for a military base in the community.

” Mr Speaker and my colleagues, I am devastated by a heavy heart over the incidence of hoodlums attack in Katakpa community.

” Because of the attack last month, His Excellency called for stakeholders security meeting and we reached agreements.

” Again on Sunday, 25 February, 2024, the same hoodlums came early as 6:00 a.m. and attacked my people of Katakpa community.

” They burnt houses, destroyed property, killing many people.

” seventeen members of one family were killed, 11 members of one family again were killed as nobody can tell you how many people were killed, including the village head of Katakpa, Abdullahi Sadiq; this is unfortunate.”

Sa’ad said some of the victims of gun shots were recieving treatment at General Hospital Umaisha and Federal Medical Centre Keffi.

He appealed to the government to constitute a committee to unravel the perpetrators of the act.

“I am also appealing to the government to provide relief materials to the displaced persons.”

Sa’ad also informed the House that he had done his best by providing relief materials and payment of medical bills among others. (NAN)

By Awayi Kuje