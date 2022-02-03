Assembly to invite Anambra Commissioner over N1.5bn loan

The Anambra House of Assembly says it plans to invite Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, to explain the utilisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N1.5 billion loan by the State Government.

Mr Ebele Ejiofor, the Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning , Sustainable Development Goals and Donor Agencies, stated this after leading his committee on an oversight tour of some in the state.

Ejiofor expressed dissatisfaction with the  quality of work done by the contractors at the 600 fish  ponds, hostel blocks and  farm houses.

The were located in Aguleri and Adazi Nnukwu communities in Anambra East and Aniocha Areas (LGAs) of  the  state.

He also threatened that the lawmakers might  ask the  government to revoke some contracts due to slow pace of  work as well  as  poor quality of work done by  the  contractors.

“In Adazi Nnukwu, only 150 ponds had been done and the was not properly executed.

“The 50-bed hostel in Aguleri is still at the foundation level, while there is nothing to show that this amount of been released.

“I think we will invite him to come and explain some of these things,” he said.(NAN)

