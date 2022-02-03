Assembly to invite Anambra Commissioner over N1.5bn loan

The Anambra House of Assembly says it plans to invite Mr Nnamdi Onukwuba, the state’s Commissioner for Agriculture, to explain the utilisation of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) N1.5 billion loan by the State Government.

Mr Ebele Ejiofor, the Chairman, House Committee on Economic Planning , Sustainable Development Goals and Donor Agencies, stated this after leading his committee on an oversight tour of some project in the state.

Ejiofor expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done by the contractors at the 600 fish ponds, hostel blocks and farm houses.

The projects were located in Aguleri and Adazi Nnukwu communities in Anambra East and Aniocha Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

He also threatened that the lawmakers might ask the government to revoke some contracts due to slow pace of work as well as poor quality of work done by the contractors.

“In Adazi Nnukwu, only 150 fish ponds had been done and the project was not properly executed.

“The 50-bed hostel in Aguleri is still at the foundation level, while there is nothing to show that this amount of money has been released.

“I think we will invite him to come and explain some of these things,” he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

