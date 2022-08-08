Assembly to investigate relegation of Kano Pillars FC from NPFL

By Ramatu Garba

The Kano State House of Assembly has mandated its standing committee on sports to investigate the relegation of Kano Pillars FC from the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).

This followed the adoption of a motion of public importance by Alhaji Nurudeen Alhassan (APC-Rano) during Monday’s plenary in Kano.

Presenting the motion, Alhassan, also Chairman House Standing Committee, described sports as the bedrock for youths’ development.

According to him, the relegation of Kano Pillars from NPFL is a sad development which must be properly investigated to prevent future occurrences.

The house unanimously adopted the motion, and charged the standing committee on sports to investigate and report back within two weeks for further legislative action.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

