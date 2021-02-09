The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday urged the State Government to strive towards developing Science and Technical Schools in the state.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Science and Technology at plenary.

Presenting the report, Mr Tukur Bala Chairman of the Committee said the committee inspected projects at seven Science and Technical Schools across the state from Aug. 25, 2020 to Aug. 27, 2020.

Bala said that the committee observed the need to increase manpower and pay adequate attention to Science and Technical Schools in the state.

“Government should as a matter of urgency mobilise contractors handling all abandoned projects in the schools back to site to complete work.

“Science and Technical Schools as well as Technical workshop should be equipped with enough laboratories for effective teaching and learning.

“Government should embarked on the total renovation of some of the schools classrooms and students hostels and more watchmen be recruited for all the Colleges to enhance security,” he said.

The report was unanimously adopted after a voice vote by Deputy Speaker Abubakar Magaji who presided over the sitting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools visited included Ahmadu Bello Academy, Nagarta College and Government Technical College Farfaru.(NAN)