Assembly reverses members’ impeachment

By Rita Iliya

The Niger State House of Assembly has reversed the impeachment of former principal officers of the house.

The house mentioned the house Majority Leader Saleh Ibrahim, representing Kontagora II, Hajiya Binta Mamman, representing Gurara and the house Chief Whip Idris Vatsa, representing Lapai constituencies, as the affected officers.

The house had, earlier on Sept. 8, alleged that the officers were impeached for lack of competency.

The reversal on Tuesday followed a motion moved by Alhaji Gambo Rabiu, member representing Paikoro Constituency and seconded by Kasim Alfa, member representing Bida I, Constituency at the plenary session in Minna.

In his motion, Rabiu called on his colleague to support his motion by impeaching the present principal officers and replace them with the former ones.

According to him, the present principal officers are Majority Leader Bala Abba, member representing Borgu, Deputy Leader Malik Madaki, member representing Bosso and Sai’du Tama, member representing Edati constituencies.

He said that the reason given for the removal of the former principal officers was not sufficient.

But Bawa, after an executive session, said that the house had resolved to elect new principal officers.

He announced Mr Bashir Lokogoma, member representing Wushishi as new Majority Leader, Mr Andrew Jagaba, member representing Munya as Deputy Leader and Mr Yabagi Umaru, representing Katcha as the Chief Whip.

He commended the lawmakers for their understanding and said that the new principal officers were elected in the interest of the legislature.(NAN)

