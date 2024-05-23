Assembly repeals Law establishing 5 new Kano Emirates

The House of Assembly has repealed the Kano Emirates Council Law 2019 which established: Bichi, Gaya, Karaye and Rano Emirates.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the assembly repealed the Law at a special plenary presided over by the Speaker, Jibril Falgore amidst tight security in Kano on Thursday.

Falgore invoked Order seven Rule (3A) of the House and directed for the third reading of the bill to repeal the Law by the clerk, Bashir Diso.

The Deputy Speaker, Muhammad Butu-Butu, explained that repealing the law would revive the lost glory of Kano.

He noted that the division of Kano Emirate into five, reduced the capacity and dignity of the emirate and the state at national level.

The majority leader, Lawan Hussaini, added that the Emirate council served as a custodian of culture of the Kano people which was distorted by the creation of the additional emirates.

Dala argued that with the amendment of the law, all the five emirate councils have been abolished while the commissioner for local government would now oversee the activities ta the dissolved Emirate.

He said repealing the law is timely and the decision should be communicated to the state Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf for assent.

The opposition members led by Minority Whip, Alhaji Ayuba Labaran (Kabo- APC), however opposed the move to repeal the law and staged a walk out from the chamber.

When contacted by NAN, Labaran explained that the move was for selfish interest.

He added that the previous administration created the Emirates with a view to fostering unity and development.

Labaran further maintained that the Emirate has brought socio-economic development in the area.

The assembly also adopted a motion to create new second class emirate council in the state.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nur Tijani