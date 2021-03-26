Assembly passes Votes of Confidence on Zulum, denies plan to impeach him

The House of Assembly has passed a Vote of Confidence on Gov. Babagana Zulum.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online media outfit had reported that the House was working towards impeaching the governor for gross .

Speaker of the House, Abdulkarim Lawan told newsmen after an emergency sitting on Friday in Maiduguri that the story was totally untrue.

Lawan said that the House decided to pass the vote of confidence on the governor  because of his outstanding performance especially in the execution of across the state.

He said that the lawmakers were surprised about the story, describing it as total false.

“The house has passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Babagana Zulum.

“Ordinarily, the house would have responded to the malicious report, but we felt we should speak in order to mislead members of the public believing the story.

“This is especially considering the fragile security situation in our state and also the giant strides of Zulum’ in all sectors of the economy.

“The fact is that we have very cordial and harmonious working relationship all arms of government in the state,” he said.(NAN)

