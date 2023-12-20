Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Assembly passes Sokoto’s N270bn 2024 budget

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed the N270.1 billion 2024 budget.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation at Wednesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, Alhaji Abdullahi Zakari (APC-Rabah), the Committee Chairman stated that the N270 billion submitted by Gov. Ahmed Aliyu, remained unchanged.

Zakari said the budget was made up of N97.8 billion recurrent expenditure and N172.2 billion capital expenditure.

“These figures remain as submitted by the governor.

‘’However, responding to genuine requests from Sub-Committees, the committee reallocated resources to accommodate essential demands and interests of our people,” he said.

Subsequently, the Speaker Alhaji Tukur Bala presented the report for consideration, and was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers through a voice vote.(NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir

