Assembly passes Sokoto Erosion, Watershed Management Agency Bill

The Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (SEWMA).

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Environment at plenary in Sokoto on Wednesday.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Bello Idris (APC- Gwadabawa North) said that the committee consulted widely among stakeholders before arriving at its decision.

“The bill was given it’s first and second reading on Sept. 9 and referred to the committee for scrutiny and recommendation.

“The committee therefore swung into action and met with all the necessary stakeholders for their inputs to ensure the smooth take up of the agency.

“This is to complement the objectives attached to the bill toward addressing erosion and watershed in the state,” he said.

Idris added that the committee after necessary scrutiny came up with certain recommendations to ensure the smooth running of the agency.

Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...