Assembly passes Sokoto Erosion, Watershed Management Agency Bill

September 15, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Sokoto State House of Assembly has passed a bill for the State Erosion and Watershed Management Agency (SEWMA).

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Environment at plenary in Sokoto on Wednesday.


NPower

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Alhaji Bello Idris (APC- Gwadabawa North) said that the committee consulted widely among stakeholders before arriving at its decision.

“The bill was given it’s and second reading on Sept. 9 and referred to the committee for scrutiny and recommendation.

“The committee therefore swung into action and met with all the necessary stakeholders for their inputs to ensure the smooth up of the agency.

“This is to complement the objectives attached to the bill addressing erosion and watershed in the state,” he said.

Idris added that the committee after necessary scrutiny came up with certain recommendations to ensure the smooth running of the agency.

Deputy Speaker, Abubakar Magaji, presided over the sitting, put the motion into a voice vote and was unanimously adopted lawmakers.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,