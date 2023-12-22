Assembly passes Edo N342.8bn 2024 budget

The Edo House of Assembly on Friday passed the state 2024 budget of N342.8 billion.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Budget and Project Monitoring on Friday.



Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Mr Sunny Ojiezele, said that the budget was made up of N154.2billion recurrent expenditure and N188.5billion capital expenditure.

Ojiezele said that during budget consideration the committee came up with an increase in the budgetary allocation to ensure completion of all ongoing projects in the state.

The House at the Committee of Supply, considered the budget clause by clause and subsequently, approved an increase from the earlier figure of N325.3billion to N342.8billlion.

The Speaker, Mrs Blessing Agbebaku, thereafter directed Mr Audu Omogbai, the clerk of the house to forward clean copies of the budget to the governor for his assent.

Meanwhile, the house passed a vote of confidence on the speaker for his leadership qualities.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Mr Gani Akokhia(APC-Etsako west 11) and seconded by Mr Nicolas Asonsere ( PDP-Ikpoba Okha). (NAN)

By Nefishetu Yakubu (08035625662)

