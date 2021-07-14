Assembly passes Delta House Service Commission Bill

The Delta House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bill establishing the State House of Assembly Service Commission.

The passage was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Committee on Special Bills, presented by the Chairman, Mrs Pat Ajudua during plenary in Asaba.

Consequently, Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, moved the motion for the third reading and its passage.



Mr Charles Oniyere, representing Ughelli North 1 constituency, seconded the motion.

The motion was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers, when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.



The Speaker commended the lawmakers for the speedy passage of the bill, adding that it would help to strengthen the autonomy drive of the state legislature as being canvassed by stakeholders across the country.

Oborevwori directed that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa for his assent. (NAN)

