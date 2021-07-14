Assembly passes Delta House Service Commission Bill

July 14, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Delta House of Assembly Wednesday passed the Bill establishing the State House of Assembly Service Commission.
The passage was sequel to the adoption of the report of the House Committee Special Bills, presented by the Chairman, Mrs Pat Ajudua during plenary in Asaba.
Consequently, Deputy Majority Leader, Mr Oboro Preyor, moved the motion third reading and passage.


Mr Charles Oniyere, representing Ughelli North 1 constituency, seconded the motion.
The motion was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers, when put to a voice vote by the Speaker, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori.

The Speaker commended the lawmakers speedy passage of the bill, adding that it would help to strengthen the autonomy drive of the state legislature as canvassed by stakeholders across the country.
Oborevwori directed that a clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Gov. Ifeanyi for his assent. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,