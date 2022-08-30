Assembly passes bill to establish Specialist Veterinary hospital in Sokoto

By Muhammad Nasir

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday passed a Bill for a law to establish a Specialist Veterinary Hospital in the state.

This development followed the consideration of the House Committee on Animal Health and Fisheries development report presented by Bello Ambarura (APC- Illela), the Acting Chairman of the committee.

Ambarura said that the committee, following the importance of the task, met all necessary stakeholders to ensure proper deliberation on the bill.

He said the committee was led by Umar Sahabi (PDP- Binji), who died on Aug. 17, following a brief illness.

According to him, the committee, after the necessary scrutiny, came up with 12 observations and 13 recommendations for the consideration of the assembly.

Moving for the third reading of the bill, Alhaji Malami Basakkwace, the majority leader of the assembly said the establishment of the Specialist Veterinary hospital was not only important, but a necessity.

“The bill got its first and second reading respectively on March 16, and referred to the committee for scrutiny and recommendations to the assembly.

“Therefore, I called on the lawmakers to allow the bill to scale to its third reading and support the government toward achieving this very important goal,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker, Alhaji Abubakar Magaji, who presided over the sitting put the motion into a voice vote and it was unanimously adopted by the lawmakers. (NAN)

