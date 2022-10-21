Assembly lauds Sule for road construction

By Mohammed Baba Busu

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly Committee on Works has commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule of the state for awarding more than N18.1 billion road contracts and other projects across local government areas in the state.

The committee said when the roads are completed, they would improve the standard of living of the people and boost agricultural and socio-economic activities of the people.

Mr Abdulaziz Danladi, the chairman of the committee, gave the commendation while addressing newsmen after he inspected road projects in Akwanga, Keffi and Toto local government areas of the state on Friday.

He said that the inspection visit was to ensure that contractors adhered to their projects’ specifications and deliver quality work.

“All what we want is quality work so that the projects will benefit our people and also last for longer time.

At the 41.9km Nunku-Agyaga-Rinze road in Akwanga Local Government Area, the committee urged the contractor to deliver a good job and in accordance to specifications.

“We will not commend or condemn the work since it is just at the initial stage, that is surface dressing level.

“So far, it is okay, you are good to go. We will come back to inspect the work again as it progresses because we want quality work to be delivered,” he said.

While at the 17km Gudi-Moroa road in Akwanga Local Government Area, the committee expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of work done and urged the contractor handling the project to improve on the quality of the work.

The chairman said that the house would not accept substandard work from the contractors as they would not be allowed to short-change the government and people of the state.

The committee commended the contractor handling the construction of Keffi Filling Station-FMC Keffi-Emir Palace road for doing quality work and urged him to maintain the standard.

The committee similarly commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for executing projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

Abdulaziz also commended the state Ministry of Works for supervising and ensuring that the right things are done by contractors.

He promised the committee’s readiness to give the state government maximum support to succeed in project execution and other activities.

On his part, Mr Wille Gu of Sunlink Construction Ltd., the contractor handling the construction of 41.9km Nunku-Agyaga-Rinze road said that the project had been awarded at the sum of N4. 4 billion with 12 months’ completion period.

The contractor said that the work would be done according to specifications.

Mr Vitalis Agile of Tilley Gyado and Co Nigeria Ltd., handling the construction of 17km Gudi-Moroa road, also promised the company’s readiness to improve on the quality of the work.

Mr Dayo Oladuni of Centre Field Engineering Ltd., the contractor handling Keffi Total filling station-FMC-Emir Palace road, said that it had received N1.1 billion out of the N1.5 billion contract sum.

He promised of delivering quality work according to the time frame.

Also, Mr Isiaka Yusuf of Ela Engineering and Construction Nigeria Ltd., handling the upgrading of 48.7km Toto-Umaisha road, said that the company had received more than N700 millin out of the N4. 5billion contract sum.

He said that the duration of the project “is 12 months and added that the work is still at initial stage.”

Mr Polar Zerga, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Works, who led other management of the ministry appreciated Gov. Abdullahi Sule for awarding the contracts and thanked the House Committee on Works for the inspection aimed at ensuring that quality works are delivered.

The permanent secretary promised to ensure effective supervision of projects across the state.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

