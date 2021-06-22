Assembly confirms Yakubu as member of Nasarawa Judicial Service Commission

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Yusuf Yakubu as of the state Judicial Service Commission.

followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during Tuesday’s plenary in Lafia.

Mr Abel Bala (PDP- Nassarawa Eggon ) seconded the motion.

The House thereafter, unanimously confirmed Yakubu as of the state Judicial Service Commission.

Announcing his , Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker said the nominee was confirmed after he was found worthy of the appointment.

Abdullahi said the was based on his track of service.

“Alhaji Yusuf Yakubu to the best of knowledge and ability served diligently as of the commission between 2015 and 2021.

“He appeared for screening and he was screened and confirmed by the House.

“He served the commission  diligently and he performed his duties credibly well.

“His nomination is hereby approved as member of the state Judicial Service Commission,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the resolution for onward transmission to the state governor.( NAN)

