Assembly confirms Yakubu as member of Nasarawa Judicial Service Commission

The Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has confirmed the appointment of Alhaji Yusuf Yakubu as member of the state Judicial Service Commission.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Majority Leader, Alhaji Tanko Tunga, during Tuesday’s plenary in Lafia.

Mr Abel Bala (PDP- Nassarawa Eggon West) seconded the motion.

The House thereafter, unanimously confirmed Yakubu as member of the state Judicial Service Commission.

Announcing his confirmation, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Speaker said the nominee was confirmed after he was found worthy of the appointment.

Abdullahi said the confirmation was based on his track records of service.

“Alhaji Yusuf Yakubu to the best of our knowledge and ability served diligently as member of the commission between 2015 and 2021.

“He appeared for screening and he was screened and confirmed by the House.

“He served the commission diligently and he performed his duties credibly well.

“His nomination is hereby approved as member of the state Judicial Service Commission,” he said.

The speaker directed the clerk of the House to produce a clean copy of the resolution for onward transmission to the state governor.( NAN)

