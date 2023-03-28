Assembly confirms executive secretary for Plateau drugs, medical commodities management agency 

By Peter Amine

The Plateau State House of Assembly on Tuesday screened and confirmed Mr Fibian Agwo as the Executive Secretary, Plateau States Drugs and Medical Commodities Management Agency.

The action follows a communication from Plateau Gov. Simon Lalong as presented by the Speaker of the House Yakubu Sanda during plenary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that during the plenary, the lawmakers slated April 4 for the second reading for a bill for a law to establish the Office of the Surveyor General of Plateau.

The bill is aimed at boosting land management in the state is sponsored by Saleh Yipmong, Deputy Speaker of the assembly.

Also during plenary, the lawmakers considered a bill for a law to establish the Plateau State House of Assembly Service Commission law.

The house is to repeal the existing Plateau State House of Assembly Service Commission law 2003, as presented by the Majority Leader, Daniel Naanlong.

The legislators fixed March 29 further deliberations, alterations and addition to the bill as observed by members during the plenary (NAN)