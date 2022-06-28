Assembly confirms Chikeka as new Imo Chief Judge

The Imo House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Justice Theresa Chikeka, as the state Chief Judge.

This followed his screening and confirmation during an emergency sitting presided over by the Speaker, Mr Kennedy Ibeh (APC-Obowo) in Owerri.

The house also confirmed the appointment of Justice Victor Okorie, as the President of the state Customary Court of Appeal.

The speaker had read two letters from Gov. Hope Uzodinma nominating them for the appointment as substantive chief judge and appeal court president.

Speaking on behalf of the house, Ibeh congratulated them, adding that their credentials proved their worthiness.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chikeka was sworn in as the acting chief judge of the state in October 2021 by Uzodinma.

Okorie was also sworn in as the acting president, customary court of appeal in January.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

