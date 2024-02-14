Assembly confirms Audu as chairman of Jigawa anti-corruption agency

The Jigawa House of Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Mr Salisu Abdu, as the chairman of the state Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the Majority Leader, Malam Lawan Muhammad at Committee of the Whole in Dutse.



Presenting the motion, Muhammad said that the nominee had the requisite qualification for appointment as the chairman of the commission and requested for the confirmation of two other persons as permanent members of the commission’s board.

The two nominees were Mr Hassan Hashim and Musa Kallamu-Auyo.



The House had in 2022 passed the bill for the establishment of State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The house thereafter, confirmed their appointment at the sitting presided over by the Speaker, Alhaji Haruna Aliyu. (NAN)

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir