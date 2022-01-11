Assembly confirms 8 commissioner nominees

Benue House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed eight commissioners nominees sent to the house by Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

The screening and confirmation of the nominees followed a letter to the house by Ortom requesting it to confirm them.

The nominees are Mr Kester Kyenge, Mr Jude Uungwa, Mr Williams Agbatar, Mr Michael Umoru, Mr Benjamin Agber, Mrs Jane Aja, Mr Sarwuan Tarnongo and Mr Teryima Nguher.

In his remark, the speaker, Mr Titus Uba, said that the nominees demonstrated competence with prior experience in governance to carry out their responsibilities.

He urged them to work harder to justify their new appointments.(NAN)

