Assembly confirms 31-year-old commissioner-nominee in Sokoto

The Sokoto State House of Assembly on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of 31-year-old Bashir Gorau as member of the State Executive Council.

Gorau, who was the Special Adviser on Student Matters to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal before the Assembly’s confirmation, would be the youngest commissioner in the state.

In his career, the appointee is a former National Vice President as well as former Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS).

The confirmation followed a motion moved by Alhaji Bello Ambarura (APC-Illela), to screen the nominee at the Assembly’s Committee of the whole house.