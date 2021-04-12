Assembly clears 15 appointees for Special Advisers in Edo

The Edo State of Monday cleared 15 nominees for appointment as Special Advisers to Gov. Godwin .
The clearance sequel to a letter dated March 31, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mr Osarodion Ogie, requesting the lawmakers to approve the appointment.


The letter reads, “I write at the instance of the governor, Mr Godwin , to inform the of the to appoint Special Advisers to the governor.
“Accordingly, Mr Governor has directed me to seek the kind approval of the for the appointment of 15 Special Advisers to the governor,” Ogie said.
The Majority Leader of the , Mr Henry Okhuarobo, urged members to approve the governor’s request adding that it the first step to constituting the state executive .

The Assemblymen unanimously voice approved the governor’s request to appoint the15 Special Advisers.
The Speaker, Mr Marcus Onobun, thereafter, directed the Clerk of the , Mr Yahaya Omogbai, to convey copies of the approval to the governor for immediate action. ()

