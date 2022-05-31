Assembly aspirant canvasses support for APC 

By Mohammed Baba Busu

An aspirant for Lafia Central Constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Mr Solomon Akwashiki, has called on his supporters to support All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state

Akwashiki made the call when he visited the village Head of Akurba Community, Nasarawa State , Alhaji Ahmadu Aliyu in his palace on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said that the visit was to appreciate the village head, other community leaders and people of the community for their prayers and support for him during the APC primary elections.

“The visit is to also inform you on the reason why I withdrew from the race of the just concluded APC primary election.

“The list of delegates for the primary elections was doctored, so I have to withdraw for peace to reign,” he said.

Akwashiki said that he is still a member of APC while urging his supporters to remain calm and support the state governor to succeed.

“I want to call on my supporters and other aggrieved aspirants to continue to remain calm and support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s adminisitration to succeed,” he said.

The aspirant appreciated the village head for always promoting peace in his domain.

Respondng, the village head appreciated Akwashiki for his visit and assured him of his prayers.

“Leadership comes from God, so I urge you to be more patient in order to succeed in in life,” the village head said.

He also urged the people of the community to continue to support Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s administration

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the village head conferred on Akwashiki the chieftaincy title of “Garkuwan Akurba” — Political Messiah of Akurba community.(NAN)

