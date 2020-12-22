Assembly approves Kano state N52bn 2020 supplementary appropriation bill

The Kano State House of Assembly has approved the 2020 supplementary bill of N52.1 billion for the state.

This followed the adoption of the report of the House Committee on appropriation at Tuesday’s plenary.

Presenting the report, Chairman of the Committee, Mr Abba Ibrahim-Garko said that Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje had in November requested for downward review of the state budget from N203 billion to N138 billion.

According to him, the downward review was due to the global economic recession caused by COVID-19 pandemic.

“After the lifting of the COVID-19 lockdown, the government was able to generate N52billion Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).