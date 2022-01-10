Assault on Traffic Wardens: Army arrests suspected soldier, hunts for others

January 10, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Crime & Police, Defence, Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Army has arrested one of its personnel suspected to be involved in the assault of traffic wardens in Ibadan.

This was known in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Officer, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu disclosed that following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters of the Army ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.

According to him, preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

“The investigation is also already yielding as one of assailants, a Lance Corporal of the Army has been taken into custody. Efforts are being in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video.

“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and of the Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

“At the end of investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Army,” he stated.

Tags: , ,