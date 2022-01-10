Assault on Traffic Wardens: Army arrests suspected soldier, hunts for others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Army has arrested one of its personnel suspected to be involved in the assault of traffic wardens in Ibadan.

This was made known in a statement signed by the Director, Army Public Relations Officer, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu.

Brig-Gen Nwachukwu disclosed that following the viral video of an assault on two traffic wardens by men on military uniform suspected to be soldiers, the Headquarters of the Nigerian Army ordered immediate investigation to identify and arrest the culprits.

According to him, preliminary investigation has shown that the unfortunate incident took place on Friday, 7 January, 2022 at Adeoye Road by Ring Road, Ibadan.

“The investigation is also already yielding results as one of assailants, a Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army has been taken into custody. Efforts are being made in collaboration with the Oyo State Command of the Nigerian Police Force to identify, locate and arrest the remaining culprits.

“Even as investigation is still ongoing, the Nigerian Army wishes to dissociate itself from the very reprehensible conduct of the individuals seen in that video.

“The vicious attack on fellow security personnel or any unarmed citizens in the manner seen in the video is not consistent with the ethos and professionalism of the Nigerian Army and therefore stands condemned in very strong terms.

“At the end of investigation, anyone found culpable in the sordid incident will be made to face the full wrath of the disciplinary provisions of the Nigerian Army,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

