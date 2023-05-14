Assault on Police Officer on Duty: PSC condemns act, commends IGP for prompt action

…Demands immediate prosecution of Seun Kuti to restore public confidence in Nigeria Police

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission has condemned the assault of a Police Officer in uniform and on official duty in Lagos by one Seun Kuti.

A statement signed by the Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani commended the swift response of the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Ahmed for ordering the arrest and prosecution of Seun Kuti.

Ani stated,”The Police Service Commission wishes to condemn in strong terms the assault of a Police Officer in uniform and on official duty in Lagos by one Seun Kuti.

“The Commission however commends the Inspector General of Police, Baba Usman Ahmed for his prompt action in ordering the arrest and prosecution of Seun who obviously has diminished the sanctity of the symbol of authority of the Nigerian nation.

“The Commission demands that the culprit must be arraigned immediately and that the Inspector General must ensure that the matter is followed to it’s logical conclusion to restore public confidence in the Nigeria Police as the lead Agency in internal security and in it’s ability to maintain law and order and also protect lives and properties.”

Chairman of the Commission, Dr.Solomon Arase, CFR, former Inspector General of Police said no matter the offence the Police Officer committed, nobody, including Seun Kuti has the right to assault a Policeman in uniform and on official duty.

Dr. Arase frowned at the effontry of Seun to slap the Police Officer, insisting that Nigeria is not a Hobbesian state where might is right. “

“We must as a civilized people explore established channels of complaints against alleged infractions by law enforcement Officials rather than this uncouth behavior in assaulting the symbol of authority in our country” he noted.

” We look forward to the prompt prosecution of Seun to act as a deterrent to others of his ilk” Dr. Arase added.

He further commended the Police Officer for refusing to be provoked by the action of his aggressor, a development he said would have been more fatal.

The PSC Chairman said it was unfortunate that at a time the Management of the Nigeria Police were dealing decisively with Officers who harass, intimidate or assault civilians on our roads and work places, the same Police Officers have become victims of the actions of some uncultured elites.

He said the Police should use the present incident to set an example that this will never be tolerated in Nigeria, a country governed by laws, rules and regulations.

The Chairman noted that the groundswell of public opinion against the conduct of the abuser is indicative of the love and respect Nigerians have for the law enforcement Officers. This he said underscores the need for all Police Officers to continually respect the right of the populace and be professional in all their conduct.