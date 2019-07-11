Assault on FRSC personnel: Another driver bags 6-year jail term

A Magistrate Court II seating in Mubi, Adamawa state has sentenced one Mamman Abdullahi to 6 years imprisonment for assaulting Marshal Inspector Abubakar Ibrahim Ardo, a staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps serving in RS 3.11 Unit Command Mubi.

According to Bisi Kazeem, the Corps Public Education Officer, the accused was arraigned on a 2 count charge contained in a case suite number NMC/110C/2019 on Tuesday 10th July, 2019 before his Worship, Hon. Aliyu Bakari.

The Magistrate, after listening to the case, immediately pronounced Mamman Abdullahi guilty as charged and awarded him a 3 years imprisonment for each charge with an option of fine of N150,000 and compensation of 70,000 to the assaulted personnel.

It will be recalled that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi had earlier decried the rising spate of attacks, knockdowns, mob actions, assaults on the Corps personnel in the last few years and vowed to prosecute perpetrators.

The Corps Public Education Officer also revealed that this is not the first time a driver has bagged prison sentence for knocking down, assaulting and molesting FRSC personnel on duty. And, it is expected that this will serve as deterrent to intending perpetrators.

He warned Drivers to desist from such act and always comply with established authorities, because the Corps will no longer tolerate any form of attack on its personnel carrying out their rightful duties.

