Assault on FRSC official: Arrested suspect not police officer – PPRO

The Police Command in Lagos has refuted claims that its officer assaulted a personnel of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the Lekki area of the state.

By Deborah Akpede

The command spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, denied the allegation in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said, “The command wishes to debunk claims making the rounds that Monalisa Osayi, who was arrested for physically assaulting officials of the FRSC on Dec. 7, is a police officer.

“On the contrary, the suspect was arrested and prosecuted by the Ajah Division of the Lagos State Police Command for the assault.

“Were she a police officer, internal disciplinary processes would have first been activated, resulting in her suspension or dismissal, before she could be arraigned in court.

The image maker urged the public to disregard the false claims.

The spokesperson assured members of the public of a robust synergy with other sister agencies.

“The synergy between the police and the FRSC and, indeed, other sister security agencies is robust and remains of paramount importance in the security architecture of Lagos State, ” Hundeyin said. (NAN)