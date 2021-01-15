Assault: FRSC commends judiciary for quick dispensation of Justice 

Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has commended the judiciary for the speedy dispensation of justice on a tricycle rider who assaulted its personnel.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Abuja by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Assistant Corps Marshal (ACM) Mr Bisi Kazeem.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Magistrate Court sitting in Benin City, Edo State, on Monday sentenced Adeshina Adeyemo, a tricycle operator, who assaulted a FRSC personnel in July 2020 to three months imprisonment.

The tricycle rider, who had during the incident stripped himself naked on Benin/Sapele road, was convicted for assaulting the FRSC personnel and damaging a patrol vehicle.

Oyeyemi said the judgment was a strong warning to motorists that no one, whatever their status, who damages FRSC property, no matter how small, would be spared.

“The tricycle rider disfigured the bonnet of the FRSC patrol vehicle and other body parts with mud and stone before he was finally arrested, detained in Etete Police Station before being charged to court,’’ he said.

The FRSC corps marshal also denounced incessant attacks on FRSC personnel, which he said had led to loss of lives of patrolmen on the highways.

Oyeyemi warned the motoring community, who have made it habitual to attack unarmed personnel, to desist from such henceforth, or face the wrath of the law. (NAN)