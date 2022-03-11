Assault: 5 in court for allegedly `breaking’ neighbour’s leg

By Adebisi Sogbade

The Police on Friday dragged five persons before an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court sitting at Ibadan for allegedly assaulting their neighbour and damaging her husband’s property.

The defendants are: Alice Benjamin, 38; John Urchin, 29; Stephen Torkyo, 22; Kehinde John, 18; and Kehinde Benjamin, 25.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants, residents of Koguo village, via Ido, Ibadan, were charged with conspiracy, causing grievous harm and malicious damage.

NAN reports that the defendants and the complainant are neighbours and owners of houses within the Koguo village.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The Senior Magistrate, Mrs Munirat Giwa-Babalola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N200,000 each with two sureties each in like sum and, thereafter, adjourned the matter until April 6, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Femi Omilana, had told the court that the defendants and others at large allegedly conspired to commit the offence.

Omilana said that the defendants on Feb. 21, allegedly hit one Maria Agbakosi during a fracas with stones, wood and cutlass during which the defendants fractured the bone on her left leg.

He said the complainant and her children allegedly sustained bruises and wounds respectively.

Omilana said, “the defendants allegedly willfully, unlawfully and maliciously damaged rear light, speedometer, head lamp of Bajaj motorcycle valued at N15, 000 property of Ojulari Agbakosi.

He said the offence contravened Sections 355, 451and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000. (NAN)

