Assassination of Senator Na’Allah’s Son: Police vow to bring perpetrators to justice





By Haruna Salami

The Commissioner of Police, Kaduna State Command, CP Abdullahi Mudassiru, has directed that a full-scale investigation into the assassination of Captain Abdulkarim Na’Allah be carried out with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprits and bringing them to book.

A press release by the Command said the “CP ordered for immediate arrest and full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident”.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Kaduna State Command, ASP Muhammed Jalige, said “dectives are currently leaving no stone unturned in compliance with the directive”.

“On the 29th August, 2021 at about 1530hrs the Kaduna Police Command received an unfortunate report of the assassination of Capt. Abdulkarim Ibn Na-Allah ‘M’ 36 years and a son to Senator Bala Ibn Na-Allah.

“The report has it that the assassins forcefully gained access into the residence of the deceased at Umar Gwandu Road, Malali, Kaduna during the night hours, choked him to death in cold blood and made away with his Lexus SUV to an unknown destination.

“The deceased until his untimely death, was a pilot by profession and not an army captain as being peddled in some quarters of the media.

According to him, “the Command is deeply saddened by this incident and extends its condolences to the deceased’s family as CP Abdullahi Mudassiru has since directed that a full scale investigation be carried out with a view to unraveling the identities of the culprit and bringing them to book”.

“The Command is soliciting for information from the general public that will assist in getting to the root of this incident as well as proactively prevent future reoccurrence of similar tragic incident”.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...