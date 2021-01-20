Assange’s mother disappointed that Trump failed to pardon her son

Julian Assange’s mother voiced on Wednesday her disappointment at U.S. President Donald Trump not pardoning the WikiLeaks founder before leaving the White House but said she was not surprised.

“I’m not shocked… Just disappointed that my private prediction was right Courage is not always contagious Many thanks to everyone who supported #PardonAssange”, Christine Assange wrote on Twitter after Trump pardoned 71 individuals and commuted the sentences of another 70 people on his last day in office.