Assailants kill 4 persons in Ebonyi community, set building ablaze

Tension engulfed Ekpaomaka community in Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi on Wednesday as gunmen invaded the community, killed four persons and set a building ablaze.

Mr Steve Orogwu, Chairman of Ikwo Local Government Council told newsmen that the hoodlums attacked Ekpaomaka, his country home, killed his elder brother, two of his brother’s sons and a security guard.

He said the assailants also set his family house ablaze in the onslaught.

“They attacked my house at night and killed my elder brother and two of his sons; they killed our security guard and also set the family house ablaze,’’ he said.

He said the corpses had been deposited at a morgue in Abakaliki.

Police spokesperson in Ebonyi, DSP Loveth Odah, declined comment as she said she was away on official assignment.

A credible police source at the Ikwo Divisional Police Station, who spoke on condition of anonymity, assured however, that the police would unmask the hoodlums and bring them to justice. (NAN)

