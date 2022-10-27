ASR Initiative’s N2.5bn projects will bridge health sector manpower shortfall — Tambuwal

By Habibu Harisu

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State says the N2.5 billion AbdulSamad Rabiu (ASR) Initiative’s

infrastructure projects will bridge health sector manpower shortfall in the state.

Tambuwal said this on Thursday during groundbreaking ceremony for construction of Administration Block at Sultan Abdulrahman College of

Health Technology in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname, said that the projects would augment government efforts in

producing required manpower needs in the state’s health sector.

Tambuwal said the state has about 800 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), 30 general hospitals and comprehensive healthcare centres

and specialists hospitals, with about 3,000 manpower shortfall in PHCs alone.

He listed projects to be executed under the ASR Initiative to include the construction of College of Medical Science at Sokoto

State University and construction of Administrative Building and School Clinic at College of Nursing Sciences located at Tambuwal Local Government Area.

He said the infrastructure intervention projects would enhance the graduation of manpower needs and improve healthcare service delivery across the state.

According to him, the ASR Africa Initiative led by former Minister of Health and Foreign Affairs, Dr Aliyu Idi-Hong, presented intervention award to the

state government on Aug. 25, 2022.

He described the support as “hallmark achievements toward improving peoples’ wellbeing” and urged other corporate bodies and industries to emulate

the gesture.

Earlier, Alhaji AbdulSamad Rabiu, the Founder of ASR Initiative Africa, represented by Dr Ubon Udoh, the Managing Director of the initiative,

explained that the ASR Africa is the brainchild of Rabiu, who is dedicated to the development of Nigeria and African continent as a whole.

He said “ASR is committed to helping Africans to look inward and solve their problems, while implementing solutions to such challenges.”

He observed that Sokoto State met some criteria, which ensured the institutions to benefit from the projects.

He assured that the best contractors have been engaged to ensure commitment and standard execution according to

international quality, as well as timely completion of the projects.

He said 40 per cent mobilisation had already been paid.

The District Head of Gwadabawa, Alhaji Lawal Zayyanu, and the local government Chairman, Alhaji Aminu Aya, lauded the

ASR Initiative and urged managements to ensure proper utilisation to achieve the desired results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Udoh, Inname, along with other delegation inspected the ongoing

construction at the Sokoto State University site.

Meanwhile contractors expressed committment to complete the projects according to specifications, ensure standard and

timely completion.

NAN further reports that construction of the College of Medical Science building at State University will gulp

N1.8 billion, to be handled by Calder Construction Company, while the Administrative Building at Sultan Abdulrahman

College of Health Technology, Gwadabawa, will cost N1.66 million, to be handled by Paydirt International Limited.

The Administrative Building and School Clinic at College of Nursing Sciences, Tambuwal, will cost N243 million,

contracted to Mann’s Chaft Nigeria Limited. (NAN)

