Aspirant calls for second rerun of APC senatorial primary election over 1 vote

An All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial aspirant, Kolapo Kola-Daisi, has called for the cancellation of the Oyo South Senatorial rerun primary election held on Tuesday.

He said his call was based on the fact that the number of votes casted was one number above the number of registered delegates.

A total of 489 votes were casted, whereas the number of delegates was 488.

Tuesday’s primary election was a rerun of the one held on Sunday, but was cancelled because of over voting.

At the Sunday exercise, Kola-Daisi emerged victorious having polled 212 votes, but he was not declared winner because of over voting.

While Kola-Daisi polled the highest number of votes at the Sunday primary election, Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli polled the highest number of votes in the rerun held on Tuesday.

Rejecting Tuesday’s result, Kola-Daisi called for a second rerun.

He argued that the number of accredited delegates for Tuesday’s exercise was 488, whereas 489 votes were recorded.

Alli led with 185 votes on Tuesday, followed by Kola-Daisi who polled 145 votes.

Sen. Kola Balogun polled 84 votes; Bimbo Adekanmbi got 72 votes; Ayodeji Karim had a vote, while two votes were voided. (NAN)

