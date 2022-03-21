Aspirant asks PDP to discount cost of nomination forms for young aspirants 

Mr Macham Makut, a young aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called the party to give a 50 per cent discount on cost of nomination forms for young aspirants in the party.

Makut, who aspires to fly the party’s flag in the 2023 general elections to represent Bokkos constituency in Plateau, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday, in Jos.Makut, 39, who decried the high cost of nomination forms, particularly for governorship and presidential positions, said the amount did not favour the aspirations of young people in the party.“If we really want to give young people the chance to contest election, then the cost of nomination forms was too high for them.“The cost of nomination form and other charges for a governorship aspirant in our party is N21 million and that of president is N45 million; this is on the high side for young people.“This huge amount can simply discourage any young aspirant with the vision and zeal to contest such positions.“So, I wish to suggest to the leadership of the party to do a 50 per cent discount on cost of nomination forms for aspirants aged between 25 to 30 years old.“This will go a long way in giving young people in the party a sense of belonging,” he said.

Makut also said that the delegate system political parties adopt in conducting their primary elections was affecting the aspirations of young people, hence the PDP should adopt one that would provide a level playing field for all.

On his aspiration, Makut promised to better the lot of his people through proper representation and quality legislation, if elected.He also promised to initiate bills that would have direct bearing on the lives of his constituents, particularly in the area of peace and security.He further pledged to use his office, if elected, to attract both local and International support for the large number of Internally Displaced Persons ,(IDPs), scattered all over the constituency due to the consistent insecurity the people were facing. (NAN)

