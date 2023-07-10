Aso Villa Chapel closure not true: Official

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The Office of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu has disclaimed the rumour making round on social media platforms that the Aso Villa Chapel has been closed.

Mrs Busola Kukoyi, the Special Adviser, Media to the first lady disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

“Our attention has been drawn to a story on social media about the purported closure of the AsoRock Chapel by the first lady; we wish to state categorically that this is a fabrication and a false representation of the true situation.

“The first lady at no time gave such directive that the chapel be shut nor asked for the keys to be handed over to her.

“Presently, there are weekly fellowship going on at the chapel including mid week fellowship on Tuesdays, however, Mr President is yet to appoint a Chaplain for the chapel after the exit of the last Chaplain as he only reserves the right to appoint a chaplain.’’ (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

