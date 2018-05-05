John Peters, a technical official at the 2018 Aso Table Tennis Tournament in Abuja, says the tournament will help to build young and vibrant table tennis players for the country.

Peters said on Saturday that the tournament was an annual event organised by Aso Table Tennis Association in Abuja to further develop the game.

He said in Abuja that the tournament’s 2018 edition, which is the 13th, would feature players from more than 20 states of the federation and the FCT participating.

“The 10 events players will feature in at the tournament include: male and female singles, male and female doubles, male junior and female junior, cadet boys and cadet girls,’’ Peters said.

The official pointed out that the tournament has continued to attract national and international players who have represented Nigeria at various championships.

“Players like Ojo Onaolapo and Seun Ajetunmobi are going to take part in the 13th edition of the tournament.

“Also, N1.5 million is the prize money for the tournament, and the winners in the male and female singles category will go home with N200,000 each,’’ he said.

Peters then urged young table tennis players to combine sports with education, saying “it is the only way for them to grow in the game’’.

The 13th Aso Table Tennis Tournament which began on Friday will end on May 12.(NAN)