Aso Rock row deepens as Aisha faults Mamman Daura’s daughter

Nigeria First Lady, Aisha Buhari speaking through her media aide, Bisi Olumide-Ajayi, has picked holes in the assertions made by Fatima Mamman Daura over her being locked out of a room in Aso Rock, Nigeria’s seat of power.

Fatima had in an interview with the BBC Hausa service confirmed that she actually recorded the video which recently showed Aisha Buhari ranting within Aso Rock over being locked out of a room within the seat of power.

Reacting to the claims made by Fatima the daughter of Mamman Daura known to be one of the closest persons to President Buhari, the media aide to the First Lady Aisha said the young lady did not tell the entire truth.

The BBC Hausa Service was the cynosure of all eyes as Fatima’s claims set the web literally on fire. However a sign that the row was deepening emerged with the release of Aisha’s response through her aide in a statement published by Prompt News Online Monday night.

The statement titled: “What Mamman Daura’s daughter Fatima did not say in her interview” reads thus:

“By now the airwaves are awash with Fatima Mamman Daura’s daughter consenting to the fact that she indeed shot and ….the now infamous video clip which showed the wife of the president in a very angry mood



“The incident happened over a year ago when the wife of the president on the instructions of the president asked the Dauras to vacate their living quarters inside the villa for a sick Yussuf Buhari who was recuperating after an accident.



“For this reason, the quarters were needed and the Dauras were asked to move to another part of the villa. Long before the accident Yusuf’s mother had requested in writing for the Daura’s to vacate the place because the building is officially designated for the biological children of any serving president.



“The IG of police, DG DSS, NSA and the Vice President who was the acting President were all notified of this request. Despite this, the Daura’s deliberately refused to comply with the instructions of the security agencies. Mamman Daura’s daughter Fatima did not say this in her interview

“What really was the intent for the video being released now if not for mischief.

“Fatima didn’t showcase her part in the drama where the door was locked against the first lady to deny her access to some areas of the villa, neither did she acknowledge the abuse she first vented before the first lady reacted under the instruction of DG Lawal Daura who was brought into Gov by Mamman Daura.”

Newsdiaryonline reports that Fatima in the BBC interview denied leaking the video.

Abuja based Daily Trust had reported based on the BBC Hausa interview that Fatima said their parents who had been urged to vacate a room by President Buhari were at that time out of the country.Their parents urged herself as well as her sister to move their belongings to the new residence.

Fatima said “Because both of us are working, they told us to use the weekend (Saturday) to move his things to the new house. “We have almost finished packing when we heard noise outside. .‎I was in the inner room while my sister was in the other room close to the main entrance. The door was locked. We normally lock it. My sister went out. She did not know it was the President’s wife who was trying to open the door.

“When she (Aisha) tried and found it locked, she took a metal chair ‎and threw it at the door vandalising it. My sister was nearly hit by the chair.

“When I peeped out, I heard the noise, I was even scared. She was shouting and abusing saying that, we should get out of the house,” she said.

According to the Trust report, Fatima said she quickly went back, took her phone and started recording so that people would believe what transpired as the first lady had allegedly been complaining about being maltreated. “I recorded so that we could show our parents and the security personnel in case the situation escalates.’’

She said she was not the one who released the video.

“If we want the video out, it would have been out since last year. We did not know how it got out. But you know, once one person gets hold of it, this is bound to happen. Really, it was me who recorded it.”



Newsdiaryonline further reports that the leaked video has taken the centre – stage after the news of Presidents Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to marry a serving minister turned out to be a hoax.

The video was leaked in the middle of social media speculations over Buhari’s alleged plan to marry another wife and many gullibly believed Aisha was locked out in the middle of the wedding speculation.



Actually, Aisha returned to Nigeria from a long holiday in the UK two days after the wedding that never took place. The BBC Hausa interview and the aftermath are the latest twists in the spiraling wave of news events around President Buhari and family.



