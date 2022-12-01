Asíwájú Tinubu Mourns Senator Wamakko’s Wife

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, over the death of his wife, Hajiya Atika Wamakko, describing her passage as saddening.

In a condolence message to Senator Wamakko released by his Media Office on Wednesday, Asíwájú Tinubu wished Hajiya Wamakko eternal rest.

He said: “I received the news about the passing of Hajiya Atika Wamakko, the beloved wife of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, with deep sadness.

“On behalf of my family, I express my deepest condolences to the former governor of Sokoto and his family.

“While praying that Almighty Allah comfort them at this moment, I also beseech Munificent Allah to forgive Hajiya Atika Wamakko her shortcomings like every other mortal and grant her Alijanna Firdaus. Amin.”