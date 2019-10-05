Asiwaju Tinubu condoles with NSCIA, MUSWEN over Babalola’s demise

All Progressives Congress National Stalwart and former Lagos governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has commiserated with Muslim Ummah in the country and the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs over the demise of Seriki Adinni of Lagos Central Mosque and Deputy President-General of NSCIA, Chief S.O Babalola.

Babalola who was the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Telemobile Nigeria Limited was also the President Muslim Ummah of South-west of Nigeria (MUSWEN) until his death. A native of Ede in Osun State, he died in Lagos on Wednesday at the age of 85 and had been buried according to Muslim rites.

Asiwaju Tinubu described the late Babalola as an entrepreneur, philanthropist and devout Muslim who devoted all he had to the service of Allah and humanity.

In a condolence letter to the Babalola family personally signed by him and released on Friday by his Media Office, Asiwaju Tinubu said: “Please accept my deepest sympathy and condolences over the passing of the patriarch of your family, Chief Sakariyahu Babalola, at 85.

“He was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and devout Muslim who gave all he had in the service of Allah and humanity. As Seriki Adinni of Lagos Central Mosque, President-General of the Muslim Ummah of South-west, Nigeria and Deputy President-General of Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, he did a lot towards the propagation and development of Islam in Nigeria and beyond.

“Alhaji Babalola also contributed immensely to the development of his Ede hometown, Osun State and Nigeria. We must give gratitude to Allah that he lived to a rather advanced age and left behind good children.

“My condolences also go the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Muslim Ummah and indeed Muslims in Nigeria and across the world over his demise.

“I pray that Allah grant the wife, children and all those he left behind the strength to carry on without him and to continue with his good deeds.

“May Allah be pleased with him and admit him into Al-janna Fridaus.”